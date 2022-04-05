Float Protocol (BANK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.47 or 0.07369903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.57 or 0.99777239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054216 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

