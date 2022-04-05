Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,104 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $48,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 508,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,701,336. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.