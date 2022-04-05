ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down to $22.52

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $21.83. ForgeRock shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 6,195 shares traded.

FORG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.