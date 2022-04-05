FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Down 3.8%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11. Approximately 580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 292,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in FormFactor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

