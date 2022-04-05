Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

