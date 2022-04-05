Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.00 and traded as high as C$5.01. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 864,654 shares trading hands.

FVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

