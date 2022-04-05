Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

