Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,690. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.