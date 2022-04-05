Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,830,000 after buying an additional 3,076,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,854,000 after buying an additional 1,647,306 shares in the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,080,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 1,003,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

