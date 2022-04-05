Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $11,270.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 1,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $11,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULCC opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.06.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 128,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

