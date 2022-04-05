FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 643,540 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

