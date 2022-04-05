Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.66

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and traded as high as $30.97. Fujitsu shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 96,199 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

