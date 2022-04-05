Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,256 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Full House Resorts worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 2,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

