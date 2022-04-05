Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.76 or 0.07489245 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,900.23 or 0.99878598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.