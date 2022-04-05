FY2022 EPS Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $1,874,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

