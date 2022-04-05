FY2022 EPS Estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Cut by Zacks Investment Research (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLXGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 423,256 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

