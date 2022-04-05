FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of East Asia, Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of East Asia in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

About Bank of East Asia (Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.