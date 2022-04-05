FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCS. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

