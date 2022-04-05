FY2023 Earnings Estimate for LTC Properties, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

LTC stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

