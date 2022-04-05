G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,029. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 286,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

