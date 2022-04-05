G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

