G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

GIII stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.66.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

