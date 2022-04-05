Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 2,000 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

