Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of GMDA opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $1,463,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 191.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 33.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

