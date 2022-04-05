GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $43.29. GDS shares last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 2,872 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 87.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

