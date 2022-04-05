GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $43.29. GDS shares last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 2,872 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 87.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
