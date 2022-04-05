Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

