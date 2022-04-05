Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
