GeoDB (GEO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $134.00

GeoDB (GEO) traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $134.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 88.4% higher against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00036352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00106439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 339,210,082 coins and its circulating supply is 52,819,038 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

