Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 28.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 149,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,147. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.59%.

