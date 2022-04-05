Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $44.27

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.27, but opened at $45.49. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 3,287 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

