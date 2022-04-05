Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $44.27

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.27, but opened at $45.49. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 3,287 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have commented on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
