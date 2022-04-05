Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post $77.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the highest is $78.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $388.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $89,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 1,260,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

