Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

