Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.65

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 1529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Several brokerages have commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. B&I Capital AG grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.