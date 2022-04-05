Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 590. The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 476885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

