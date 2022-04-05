Glencore’s (GLCNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $590.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLCNF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 77,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.