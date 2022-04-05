Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of GMED opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.