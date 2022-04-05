GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $538.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $144.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.18. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $286.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

