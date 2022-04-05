Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,792. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 217,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

