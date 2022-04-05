Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

