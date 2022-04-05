GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $20.58. GoodRx shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 4,341 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.53.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

