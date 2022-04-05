Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PFE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,491,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,352,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

