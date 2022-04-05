Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.68. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 67,260 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $627.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,128,739 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 603,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 378,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

