Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Head-To-Head Review

Granite Point Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 3.01 $68.35 million $1.14 9.73 One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 7.93 $38.86 million $1.83 16.98

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.49%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 34.47% 4.99% 1.21% One Liberty Properties 46.96% 12.90% 5.14%

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats One Liberty Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

