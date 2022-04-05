Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $69.77.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,300 shares of company stock worth $258,571. 68.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

