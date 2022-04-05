Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $182,259.55 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $182,259.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.17.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.