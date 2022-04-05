Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 216,991 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.72.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

