H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 145

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 160 to SEK 145 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 226,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,253. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

