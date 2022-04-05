Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Haemonetics worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $119.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

