Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.74

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.74 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 55,222 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The firm has a market cap of £18.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.74.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

