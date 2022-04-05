Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $124.93 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $124.93 million and $3.12 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00011588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,933.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.18 or 0.07519910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00270298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.60 or 0.00806821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00099045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.00480648 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00366708 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,470,946 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.