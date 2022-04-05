Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Barclays

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAYPY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Hays has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

